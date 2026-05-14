Seoul doubts non-Iranian role in Hormuz ship attack report

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea has said it considers it unlikely that a non-Iranian actor was involved in the recent attack on a South Korean cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

A senior Foreign Ministry official said Thursday that while other actors cannot be completely ruled out, current assessments suggest the probability of non-Iranian involvement is low. The official noted that there were no signs of piracy activity in the area at the time of the incident, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The comments come as Seoul continues its investigation into the May 4 incident involving the HMM Namu, which was damaged by an explosion and fire. Authorities have said the blast was caused by two unidentified airborne objects.

The government has strongly condemned the attack and pledged a full inquiry to determine responsibility. Officials also stressed that diplomatic responses would follow if further evidence supports specific conclusions.

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said additional investigations are underway and that Seoul will pursue “necessary diplomatic measures” while continuing consultations with relevant countries.

He reiterated South Korea’s position that attacks on civilian vessels “can never be justified or tolerated under any circumstances.”

As the investigation continues, Seoul says it is keeping all possibilities open but is currently leaning away from theories involving non-Iranian actors in the incident.

News.Az