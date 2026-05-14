EU pushes urgent ban on ‘torture-like’ conversion therapies across Europe - VIDEO

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The European Union’s Commissioner for Equality Hadja Lahbib has called for stronger action against conversion therapies, describing the practice as “barbaric” and “shameful” and warning of its serious impact on LGBTQI+ communities across Europe.

In comments to Euronews, Lahbib said conversion therapy amounts to “torture” that can lead to depression and suicide, stressing the need for urgent action to combat such practices, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Her remarks followed the European Commission’s response to a citizens’ initiative signed by more than one million people calling for a EU-wide ban on conversion therapy. Instead of proposing a binding ban, the Commission is expected next year to present non-binding recommendations aimed at raising awareness, supporting victims in legal action, and strengthening psychological and medical assistance.

Lahbib acknowledged that the Commission did not go further due to the lack of unanimity among EU member states. Under EU treaties, unanimous agreement is required for measures addressing discrimination based on sexual orientation, among other grounds.

She nevertheless said the Commission’s position sends a “very clear message” urging all member states to ban conversion practices, adding that national governments have a key role since the issue largely falls under their responsibility.

Currently, eight EU countries — Belgium, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Malta, Spain and Portugal — have already introduced bans on conversion therapy, though the legal frameworks differ in terms of penalties and enforcement.

Lahbib praised these countries, saying they have demonstrated that banning such practices is possible, and called on the remaining member states to follow their example as momentum builds across the bloc.

News.Az