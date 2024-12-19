China opposes U.S. suppression of Chinese companies under national security guise: spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

China always opposes U.S. suppression of Chinese companies under the pretext of national security, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question regarding the United States' probe into the Chinese router manufacturer TP-Link over national security concerns.The U.S. side should be objective and rational when conducting the relevant investigation, rather than making groundless accusations on the presumption of guilt, said He.

News.Az