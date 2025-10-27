China-Pakistan energy cooperation powers as Balakot Hydropower Project reaches key stage

+ ↺ − 16 px

The China-built Balakot Hydropower Project in Pakistan has achieved a key milestone with the successful river closure on the Kunhar River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, marking the start of the dam’s main construction phase.

Developed by the China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) and its subsidiary Gezhouba Group Third Engineering Co., the 300-megawatt project began in September 2021 and is currently the largest hydropower development in the region,News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to project officials, once completed, the Balakot Hydropower Project will generate 1.144 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, enough to power around 1.8 million homes.

The project is also expected to cut Pakistan’s reliance on imported energy, support climate goals, and boost local employment — with over 2,000 jobs already created.

Chinese and Pakistani representatives hailed the river closure as a significant step forward in China-Pakistan energy cooperation, underscoring the project’s role in promoting sustainable growth and strengthening bilateral ties under the Belt and Road Initiative.

