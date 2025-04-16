China posts strongest industrial growth since 2021
China’s industrial production jumped 7.7% year-on-year in March, delivering the strongest growth since June 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
The markets expected the figure to post a year-on-year rise of 5.9% in the month, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
All major sectors posted growth with manufacturing rising 7.9%, electricity, heat, gas, and water production and supply up 3.5%, and mining 9.3%.
Meanwhile, China's retail sales also rose by 5.9% on an annual basis in March.
"In the first quarter, the retail sales of services went up by 5.0 percent year on year," the bureau said.
Economists had expected an annualized 4.2% increase for the month.
On the other hand, the unemployment rate in China fell to 5.2% in March from February's 5.4%.
The unemployment rate also came below the market forecasts of 5.3% in March.