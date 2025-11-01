China's grassroots football league concludes with a bang

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amid deafening cheers from more than 62,000 fans at Nanjing Olympic Sports Center, the final whistle blew on the inaugural season of China's Su Super League, capping an amateur league that has captivated the nation's grassroots sports scene, News.Az reports.

In a nerve-wracking penalty shootout that gripped the entire stadium, underdog Taizhou edged Nantong 4-3, handing the previously undefeated team its first and most painful loss of the season.

"This is the pure beauty of football - raw, real and absolutely thrilling," said Wang Yong, a Taizhou supporter who traveled hours to witness the spectacle.

Nantong launched relentless attacks in the first half, but Taizhou's defense held firm through 90 minutes of pressure, forcing the match into a shootout.

As confetti rained down, Taizhou lifted the golden trophy, a cup reminiscent of the FIFA World Cup's iconic design, symbolizing how this province of over 80 million residents has caught the fever ahead of next year's global tournament.

Drawing playful inspiration from both the English Premier League and the Chinese Super League, the Su Super League has emerged as a local phenomenon -- packed with derby rivalries, drama and roaring stadiums. Tickets for the final had a success rate of just 1.2 percent, while the record crowd of 62,329 set a new benchmark for amateur football events in China.

Over the course of the season, total live attendance surpassed 2.43 million, averaging more than 28,000 spectators per game -- figures once thought impossible for an amateur competition.

The league's appeal lies in its roots. More than 500 players, from high school students and teachers to office workers and IT engineers, juggle day jobs with nighttime training. Their dedication has struck a chord with residents across Jiangsu, turning football into a shared passion.

The impact extends beyond the pitch. According to the provincial department of commerce, since the Su Super League's kickoff in May, Jiangsu's major retailers and supermarkets reported 11.64 billion yuan (1.6 billion U.S. dollars) in total sales during match periods, up 34.7 percent year on year, while foot traffic rose 31.2 percent.

Tourism also flourished. By the day of the final, host cities welcomed about 24 million visitors to key attractions on match days, a 17.7 percent increase from a year earlier. Out-of-town tourists spent 13.96 billion yuan on cultural and leisure activities via UnionPay transactions, up 26.5 percent year on year.

Encouraged by the league's success, Jiangsu sports authorities announced plans to start next season earlier, align it with major holidays and add rules to promote youth participation, aiming to nurture grassroots talent that could one day fuel China's football ambitions.

News.Az