China's new deep-sea explorer completes South China Sea mission

Research expedition members deploy China's self-developed Haiqin, a 6,000-meter deep-sea remotely operated vehicle (ROV), onboard ship Zhong Shan Da Xue, in the South China Sea, Aug. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

China’s domestically developed Haiqin, a remotely operated vehicle capable of diving 6,000 meters, has successfully concluded a scientific expedition in the South China Sea, according to scientists.

The deep-sea electric ROV system named Haiqin, which was designed and built by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, reached a depth of 4,140 meters during the sea trial early on Saturday morning, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Equipped with high-definition cameras, robotic arms, sonar systems and sensors -- the ROV demonstrated capabilities including automatic heading control and precise hovering.

News.Az