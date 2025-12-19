China's support key to Zimbabwe's tobacco sector, says minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's support through credit facilities and market access has been critical to the growth of Zimbabwe's tobacco sector, Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has said, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

"China has been a very important partner to Zimbabwe on the regeneration of the tobacco sector to a point where the sector has exceeded all expectations," Ncube told journalists on Thursday in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, following the signing of letters of exchange between the two countries on the upgrading and maintenance of the China-aid irrigation schemes project.

Ncube noted that Zimbabwe's tobacco output surpassed 350 million kg this year, marking a breakthrough for the southern African country.

The minister said that Chinese assistance through China Tobacco, a Chinese state-owned company, has been key in the growth of the tobacco sector, which is dominated by small to medium-scale farmers.

"China has been critical in the tobacco sector, but it does not just stop there. Apart from providing credit, China also provides the market," said Ncube.

China's support for Zimbabwe's tobacco sector has enabled Zimbabwe to maintain its position as Africa's top tobacco producer and a significant global player, Ncube added.

Tobacco production is critical to Zimbabwe's agriculture sector. According to the Zimbabwean government, the tobacco industry sustains more than 160,000 households.

News.Az