China tightens safety measures ahead of Spring Festival

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the committee instructed local governments, relevant authorities and state-owned enterprises to take firm action to prevent and curb mass-casualty incidents, with particular emphasis on avoiding serious production safety accidents, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The circular highlighted fire safety risks in nursing homes and other facilities housing elderly people, requiring regular evacuation drills. It also called for inspections of high-rise buildings and self-built structures used for commercial purposes in China.

Authorities were urged to tighten supervision of fireworks and hazardous chemicals. Industrial and trade sectors, including steel plants, were told to strengthen safety controls, while transport authorities were instructed to assess travel risks linked to the holiday travel surge.

For large-scale public events such as temple fairs, lantern festivals and fireworks displays, the circular stressed the need for effective crowd monitoring and on-site management to prevent stampedes.

The Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, falls on February 17 this year, with the official holiday lasting nine days. The annual travel rush will run from February 2 to March 13.