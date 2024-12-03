China to continue supportive monetary policy into 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has confirmed that it will continue to pursue a supportive monetary policy stance and orientation in 2025, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Speaking at a financial conference in Beijing, PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng said the bank will rely on a variety of monetary policy tools to promote economic stability.He also stressed the need to strengthen countercyclical regulation to maintain reasonable and abundant liquidity levels, in addition to reducing the overall financing costs for companies and individuals.According to Xinhua news agency, Pan stated that "efforts will be made to effectively leverage structural monetary policy tools to promote the stable development of the real-estate market and capital market", he added "the central bank will enhance its monitoring of money supply at various levels and social liquidity" out the importance of strengthening the central bank's monitoring of the money supply at its various levels and social liquidity.The PBOC announced that starting from January 2025, a new statistical caliber of M1 money supply will be implemented, which will include personal demand deposits and non-bank payment institutions' customer reserves.

News.Az