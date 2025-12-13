China to enhance strategic mutual trust, advance cooperation with UAE: FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

China is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), deepen strategic mutual trust, implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and advance cooperation across all fields, so as to elevate the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to higher levels, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Saturday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

During a meeting with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, the UAE president's special envoy to China, Wang said China is a reliable and trustworthy long-term strategic partner of the UAE, noting that the friendship and mutual trust between the two heads of state provide the most important political guarantee for the development of China-UAE relations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China's development of relations with the UAE reflects its long-standing diplomatic principle of equality among all countries, regardless of their size, and its consistent support for developing nations.

China's growth and strengthening represent an expansion of the forces for world peace, a rise in the strength of the Global South, and an enhancement of global stability, he noted.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak said China is an important strategic partner of the UAE, adding that the deep friendship between the two heads of state is a valuable asset for bilateral relations. He stressed that developing relations with China is a top priority of the UAE's foreign policy.

He said the UAE has full confidence in China's future development, and has always viewed its relations with China from a long-term perspective.

The UAE is willing to further enhance high-level exchanges with China, learn from China's experience in governance, and expand cooperation in fields such as economy and trade, investment, energy, and science and technology, so as to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, he added.

News.Az