China to establish East Asian community under ASEAN Plus Three

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday that China is ready to work with all parties to build an East Asian community under the mechanism of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, Japan and South Korea, known as ASEAN Plus Three.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, told the ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Vientiane, Laos, that China is willing to unite and collaborate with all parties, uphold openness and inclusiveness, and firmly push forward the regional economic integration process towards the goal of establishing the East Asian community.China is also willing to work with all sides to continue to support ASEAN's centrality in the regional architecture, and give full play to the role of the ASEAN Plus Three mechanism, he said.Wang proposed to make efforts to deepen economic integration to promote regional connectivity, strengthen crisis response capacity to maintain regional stability, expand cooperation in emerging areas to lead regional development, and promote social and people-to-people exchanges to build regional consensus.

News.Az