China to gift Georgia 100,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine

The Chinese government will gift Georgia 100,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine in April, head of Georgia’s National Centre for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

Georgia received 100,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine last week and the country has plans to purchase the Chinese Sinovac vaccine in April, Gamkrelidze said.

He stated that both vaccines are likely to be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in mid-April and Georgia will launch vaccination only after.

"Currently China has about five coronavirus vaccines and two of them, Sinonac and Sinopharm, have been used internationally. 15 million doses of Sinovac vaccines have already been used in Turkey and about 500,000 doses in Azerbaijan," Agenda.ge cited Gamkrelidze as saying.

The Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac is behind CoronaVac, an inactivated vaccine. It works by using dead viral particles to expose the body's immune system to the virus without risking serious disease response.

