China unveils first Mars exploration mission's name

China’s space agency unveiled the name of its first Mars exploration mission, coinciding with China’s annual Space Day and the 50th anniversary of the launch of

The Mars mission has been named Tianwen-1, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The unmanned exploration mission to Mars is expected to be launched this year, Reuters reported.

The name comes from 'Tianwen', or 'Questions to Heaven', a poem written by Qu Yuan who lived more than two millennia ago. In the poem, questions were raised about stars and other celestial bodies.

The CNSA said all of China’s planetary exploration missions in the future would be named 'Tianwen' to signify the country’s scientific pursuits in space.

