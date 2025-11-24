China urges Japan to ‘show sincerity’ in resolving diplomatic row

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Monday called on Japan to “show sincerity” in engaging in dialogue to resolve a diplomatic dispute sparked by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent comments on Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning reiterated Beijing's demand for the withdrawal of Takaichi's remarks on a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan, which she suggested could prompt a Japanese military response, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Following the Group of 20 summit, which wrapped up Sunday in South Africa, Takaichi told reporters she did not meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines, but said Tokyo is "open" to talks at multiple levels.

