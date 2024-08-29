China, US must cooperate, not counter each other — Xi Jinping

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beijing hopes that China and the United States will cooperate for the benefit of the entire world, instead of conflicting with each other, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during the meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, News.az reports citing CCTV.

"Amid the unstable and entangled international situation, the countries must unite and cooperate, instead of dividing and countering each other," the Chinese leader said, according to CCTV.Being two major powers, China and the US must bear their responsibility before history, before their nations and the world, Xi Jinping said. According to the Chinese leader, China and the United States must become "stable sources of peace in the entire world and a driving force of the common development.""We hope that the US will make steps towards us and will view China and its development positively and rationally," Xi Jinping said.He added that both countries must view each other’s development as an opportunity, not as a challenge.The meeting took place in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.This is Sullivan’s first visit to China. Earlier, he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China Zhang Youxia.

News.Az