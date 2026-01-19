China’s economy expands 5% in 2025, hitting annual target

Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that China’s GDP reached a record 140.1879 trillion yuan (approximately 20.01 trillion U.S. dollars) last year, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In the fourth quarter, the Chinese economy grew 4.5 percent compared with the same period a year earlier and rose 1.2 percent from the previous quarter, the NBS said.

Despite a complex mix of domestic and external challenges, the economy continued to advance under pressure and made new progress in high-quality development, the statistics bureau noted.

The NBS added that China fully achieved its main goals and tasks for economic and social development in 2025, marking the successful conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025).

Addressing a press conference, Kang Yi, head of the NBS, said that in response to abrupt changes in the external environment and growing domestic difficulties and challenges, China implemented more proactive and effective macroeconomic policies. These measures helped offset negative external shocks and stabilize the foundation for development despite headwinds.

“For a super-large economy like China, achieving such stable development amid intertwined risks and challenges is by no means easy,” Kang said.