Chinese Ambassador: Azerbaijan and China jointly promoting Global Civilization Dialogue

Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei, on June 10, 2025, at a press conference held at the Chinese Embassy in Baku, highlighted the deepening strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan and the countries’ shared commitment to advancing dialogue among civilizations, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Lu began by stating that the establishment of the International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations and the adoption of the corresponding UN General Assembly resolution by 83 countries, including Azerbaijan, clearly demonstrates the shared aspiration to promote civilizational dialogue and advance human progress.

She noted that in March 2023, President Xi Jinping launched the Global Civilization Initiative, which emphasizes the need for joint respect for the diversity of world civilizations, joint promotion of universal human values, joint attention to the preservation of traditions and innovation in civilizations, and joint strengthening of international humanitarian exchange and cooperation. “In our time, when the future of different countries is closely intertwined, the Global Civilization Initiative responds to the fundamental questions of how different civilizations can coexist and in what direction human civilization is developing,” the Ambassador said.

She described the initiative as China’s concept and proposal to promote dialogue and mutual enrichment among civilizations, contributing to the advancement of human civilization. “China intends, together with all partners, to actively implement the Global Civilization Initiative, to jointly advocate for the equality of civilizations, to practice intercivilizational exchange, and to act as drivers of civilizational progress, building a more beautiful human civilization,” she stated.

Ambassador Lu recalled that in April of this year, President Xi Jinping and President Ilham Aliyev jointly signed a Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which clearly stated that Azerbaijan actively supports the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China, highly values the resolution on the proclamation of the “International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations” submitted by China to the UN, and is ready to jointly defend respect for the diversity of civilizations and actively promote humanitarian exchanges and cooperation.

She further noted that China supports Azerbaijan’s efforts under its initiative known as the “Baku Process” and the global forums convened under its framework as a platform for promoting intercultural dialogue. “This fully demonstrates that both countries mutually support each other’s initiatives aimed at strengthening global civilizational exchange and are jointly implementing the Global Civilization Initiative. In their joint actions, civilizational exchange overcomes barriers, mutual enrichment replaces conflict, and coexistence replaces superiority,” Lu Mei stated.

The Ambassador added that the Chinese side is ready, together with Azerbaijan, to use the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations to expand humanitarian cooperation so that the peoples of both countries can better understand each other through communication, deepen their friendship, and jointly write a new chapter in strengthening people-to-people ties between China and Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Lu also recalled that from April 22 to 24, President Ilham Aliyev successfully carried out a state visit to China. During the visit, Presidents Xi Jinping and Aliyev jointly announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership and reached a number of important agreements to deepen cooperation in many areas, thereby opening a new historical chapter in China-Azerbaijan relations.

She stated, “Recently, I also held a number of meetings with high-level Azerbaijani representatives: the Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Presidential Assistant, leader of the New Azerbaijan Party, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, as well as with official delegations, regional representatives, and businesspeople from China. We discussed in detail the development of bilateral relations.”

“My main impression,” she continued, “is that the leadership of the heads of state is the most important advantage and a reliable guarantee for the high-quality development of China-Azerbaijan relations. At present, various agencies and regions of both countries are actively implementing the agreements reached by the two leaders, which is contributing to new progress in cooperation across all fields.”

She noted that mutual contacts between China and Azerbaijan at all levels are becoming closer. Presidential Assistant Anar Alakbarov, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, and other officials have recently visited China. Meanwhile, representatives of economically advanced regions of China, such as Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, have traveled to Azerbaijan to learn about local projects and opportunities.

She also emphasized the increasing interaction between the ruling parties of the two countries, stating: “This weekend, I, as a representative of the Communist Party of China, will travel to Shusha to participate in the International Interparty Conference organized by the New Azerbaijan Party.”

Ambassador Lu continued, “Bilateral pragmatic cooperation continues to actively deepen. According to Azerbaijani data, from January to April of this year, the volume of bilateral trade reached USD 1.4 billion, which corresponds to a growth of about 37%, maintaining a trend of strong momentum. China firmly holds the position of Azerbaijan’s fourth-largest trading partner and second-largest source of imports.”

She added that China welcomes the expansion of Azerbaijani product sales through Chinese e-commerce platforms. “Accordingly, the relevant departments of both countries are actively exploring new practical steps to deepen high-quality cooperation in areas such as green energy, digital economy, infrastructure, and others,” she said.

Humanitarian cooperation between the two countries is also growing stronger. Ambassador Lu highlighted the active ties between cultural institutions, think tanks, universities, and media outlets in both countries. She mentioned that Sultan Mammadov, Head of the Azerbaijan–China Inter-Parliamentary Working Group of the Milli Majlis, recently visited Beijing Foreign Studies University and met with students and faculty members studying the Azerbaijani language.

She added, “At the end of June, a visit to China is planned by the leadership of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency and representatives of several leading Azerbaijani media outlets. From January to April this year, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan increased by 70% compared to the same period last year.”

“It is expected that the mutual visa-free agreement, once it enters into force, will further increase this flow. The parties are already taking the necessary steps for its ratification and implementation. Our embassy will provide timely information on the procedure,” she said.

At the press briefing, Ambassador Lu underlined: “As I mentioned in late April, head-of-state diplomacy is the compass and North Star in the development of China-Azerbaijan relations. China is ready, together with Azerbaijan, to implement the key agreements reached by the heads of state, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and continuously enrich the content of bilateral relations.”

She noted that many participants at the press conference had attended her recent reception marking the start of her tenure, during which videos about the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in China were shown, some created using AI software. “In conversations with Azerbaijani colleagues, I noticed that many senior representatives have a keen interest in artificial intelligence. Therefore, I would like to use today’s opportunity to discuss issues related to AI,” she said.

Ambassador Lu emphasized that new technologies such as AI are rapidly developing and have become a key driver of the new technological and industrial revolution. “They offer unprecedented opportunities for humanity in the spheres of production and society, while also becoming a major topic of global governance and drawing close attention from governments around the world,” she said.

China has always advocated for strengthening international governance and cooperation in AI to ensure that its development benefits all of humanity and does not become “a game for rich countries and wealthy individuals.” In 2023, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Initiative on AI Governance, which emphasizes people-oriented AI development aimed at improving human welfare and supporting economic and social development, while preventing misuse or abuse of the technology.

The initiative calls for the creation of AI technologies that are controllable, traceable, and trustworthy, with continuous improvements to legislation and regulations to ensure that AI remains under human control. It also calls for enhanced representation and voices of developing countries in global AI governance, ensuring equal rights, opportunities, and rules for all countries in AI development and management.

She noted that China supports aligning international positions on AI development, safety, and governance within the UN framework and advocates for the creation of an open, fair, and efficient governance mechanism.

“Capacity-building cooperation is a key direction in global AI governance,” Ambassador Lu stated. “Since last year, China has actively promoted the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution on ‘Strengthening International Cooperation on AI Capacity Building,’ announced the Global AI Capacity Building Initiative, and proposed the creation of a ‘Group of Friends’ for international cooperation in this area.”

She stressed that Azerbaijan actively supported the resolution proposed by China and became one of the first countries to join the Group of Friends. “China has already invited Azerbaijani officials twice to participate in seminars on AI capacity building. China will continue to support the efforts of Global South countries — including Azerbaijan — in enhancing capacity, bridging digital and intellectual divides, and jointly moving toward a bright digital and intelligent future through policy exchange, technical support, financial assistance, personnel training, and joint research,” Ambassador Lu concluded.

News.Az