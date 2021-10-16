Chronicle of Patriotic War: October 16, 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline.

The erupted 44-day Patriotic War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

News.Az presents the chronicle of the 20th day of the Second Karabakh War:

- President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by A Haber TV channel.

- "Azerbaijan’s glorious Army has liberated Khirmanjig, Agbulag and Akhullu villages of Khojavend district. Long live Azerbaijan’s Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.

- The artillery battery belonging to the Armenian armed forces was destroyed, and the deputy commander of the forces regiment was injured. A list of the equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces destroyed at night was disclosed.

- The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reported that 47 civilians were killed and 222 injured as a result of shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian armed forces.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared footage from villages of the Khojavend district of Azerbaijan, which were liberated from the Armenian occupation.

- The Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire, continued shelling the territories of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

- The Armenian armed forces launched a missile strike on the territory of the Ordubad district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

- The Armenian side bombarded a cemetery in Ahmadaghalilar village, Aghdam district.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared new footage from the liberated Hadrut settlement.

- The state flag of Azerbaijan was raised above the border outposts liberated from Armenian occupation.

News.Az