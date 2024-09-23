Chronicle of the Russia-Ukraine war: Events from September 16 to 22, 2024
Sumy region: Strikes on infrastructureOver the past week, Russian forces have continued their targeted strikes against strategic infrastructure within Ukraine. In the Sumy region, two power substations were hit, resulting in widespread power outages across the area. This strike further strained the region’s critical infrastructure, exacerbating challenges in maintaining a stable power supply for the population, News.Az reports.
Kharkiv region: Strikes on key targets
In the neighboring Kharkiv region, Russian forces launched attacks on facilities near the local television tower. Another strike targeted an aviation plant involved in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which play a critical role in Ukraine's offensive operations. These ongoing assaults on Ukraine’s defense industrial capacity aim to weaken its production and logistical capabilities.
Odesa: Port pier hit, ship damaged
In Odesa, Russian forces employed the Iskander-M tactical missile system to strike Pier 47 of the city's commercial seaport, inflicting severe damage on the port infrastructure vital to both trade and military logistics. The strike also damaged the bulk carrier Golden Lion, which was located nearby under the flag of Antigua, sparking international concerns and heightened tensions in global maritime affairs.
Ukraine's counteraction: Drone strikes on Russian territory
Ukrainian forces retaliated with a series of drone attacks targeting Russia's rear regions. In the Smolensk region, one such drone was intercepted near the city of Yelnya, preventing any significant damage or casualties. However, not all Ukrainian drone operations were neutralized with similar success.
Tver region: attack on ammunition depot
One of the most serious attacks of the week occurred in the Tver region, where Ukrainian drones struck the ammunition depot of the 107th GRAU. The resulting explosion caused a massive fire, severely impacting the Russian military's logistical supply chain. This incident once again underscored the growing threat posed by Ukrainian drone operations deep within Russian territory.
Krasnodar region: Strike on military base
Toward the end of the week, Ukrainian UAVs hit a munitions depot at a military base located north of the village of Kamenny in the Krasnodar region. The attack triggered a large-scale blaze, prompting the evacuation of more than a thousand residents from nearby settlements. This strike further demonstrated Ukraine’s increasing focus on hitting Russian military infrastructure in the heart of the country.
Kursk region: Russian forces advance
In the Sudzha district of the Kursk region, Russian forces advanced south of Obukhovka, moving towards Svedlykovo. Over the course of the week, the Russian military liberated the settlements of Darino and Uspenovka, with ongoing heavy fighting in Ivano-Daryevka and Lyubimovka. This offensive marks one of the most significant Russian advancements in recent months.
Securing Western positions
On the opposite flank of the Sudzha district, Russian troops successfully cleared the line of Spalnoye — Kucheryov — Ozerki, consolidating their positions. After intense fighting, Ukrainian forces were driven out of the settlement of Borki, allowing Russian units to push further westward.
These developments illustrate the intensifying conflict throughout the week, with strategic strikes on both sides escalating tensions both at the frontlines and in rear areas.