Chronicle of the war in Ukraine: Key events of August 27-28
Ukraine remains at the center of the international community's attention due to the ongoing conflict with Russia. In recent days, significant developments have occurred both on the battlefields and in the diplomatic arena. On one hand, Ukraine is showing considerable success on the battlefield, while on the other, it faces new threats and challenges. The international community is actively responding to the situation, supporting Ukraine and condemning Russia's actions. As reported by News.Az, this text highlights the key events of the past few days that are shaping the future course of the situation.
Russian attacks: Russia has carried out large-scale missile and drone attacks across Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure in 15 regions. As a result of these attacks, at least six people have been killed, and many have been injured. Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted many missiles and drones, with the support of F-16 fighters provided by Western allies.
Ukrainian offensive: Ukrainian forces have made significant advances in the Kursk region, capturing 594 Russian soldiers and gaining control of 1,294 square kilometers (approximately 500 square miles), including 100 settlements. Ukraine also tested its first domestically produced ballistic missile, further strengthening its military capabilities.
Cross-border breakthroughs : Ukrainian forces reportedly attempted to advance into Russia's Belgorod region, leading to increased tensions due to ongoing cross-border operations.
Political and diplomatic developments
U.S. and International Community Response: U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the Russian attacks and reaffirmed strong support for Ukraine. The U.S. is prioritizing the export of air defense systems to Ukraine and increasing energy supplies to help restore and strengthen Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concerns: Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, inspected the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia, highlighting its vulnerability due to the lack of a protective dome. This plant has a similar design to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
Diplomatic efforts : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to present a "victory plan" at the upcoming UN General Assembly, aiming to position Ukraine favorably for future peace negotiations. Additionally, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed support for a peaceful resolution during discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
