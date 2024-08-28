Chronicle of the war in Ukraine: Key events of August 27-28

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has carried out large-scale missile and drone attacks across Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure in 15 regions. As a result of these attacks, at least six people have been killed, and many have been injured. Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted many missiles and drones, with the support of F-16 fighters provided by Western allies.Ukrainian forces have made significant advances in the Kursk region, capturing 594 Russian soldiers and gaining control of 1,294 square kilometers (approximately 500 square miles), including 100 settlements. Ukraine also tested its first domestically produced ballistic missile, further strengthening its military capabilities.: Ukrainian forces reportedly attempted to advance into Russia's Belgorod region, leading to increased tensions due to ongoing cross-border operations.U.S. and International Community Response: U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the Russian attacks and reaffirmed strong support for Ukraine. The U.S. is prioritizing the export of air defense systems to Ukraine and increasing energy supplies to help restore and strengthen Ukraine's energy infrastructure.Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, inspected the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia, highlighting its vulnerability due to the lack of a protective dome. This plant has a similar design to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to present a "victory plan" at the upcoming UN General Assembly, aiming to position Ukraine favorably for future peace negotiations. Additionally, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed support for a peaceful resolution during discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

News.Az