Tesla recalls over 63,000 Cybertrucks due to parking light issue

Tesla Inc. is recalling 63,619 Cybertruck vehicles in the United States because their parking lights are too bright, which could reduce visibility for oncoming drivers and increase the risk of crashes, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The automaker has already released a free over-the-air software update to address the issue, the NHTSA said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The recall adds to a growing list of technical concerns surrounding the Cybertruck, Tesla’s futuristic pickup model that began deliveries less than a year ago.

