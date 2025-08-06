CIK BiH strips Milorad Dodik of mandate, early elections expected

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina (CIK BiH) has unanimously revoked the mandate of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, following a final court ruling and in accordance with the country’s Election Law.

The move comes after Dodik was convicted for failing to comply with decisions issued by the High Representative. He was sentenced to one year in prison, a sentence that may be converted into a fine, along with a six-year ban from political activity, News.Az reports, citing Dnevni Avaz.

As announced earlier, a legal window for appeals will be granted. If the decision is upheld, early elections in Republika Srpska are expected to be announced and held within 90 days.

Dodik, one of the most prominent figures in Bosnian politics, began his political career in the 1980s as a member of the League of Communists. He later joined the Reformists led by Ante Marković before founding the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD). Over the years, he served multiple terms as both Prime Minister and President of Republika Srpska and was also a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2018 to 2022.

This decision by the electoral commission marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Bosnia and Herzegovina, potentially ending Dodik’s decades-long influence.

