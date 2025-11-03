Yandex metrika counter

Cipher Mining posts quarterly earnings, secures $5.5B AI lease with AWS

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) reported third-quarter 2025 revenue of $72 million, alongside a net loss of $3 million (or $0.01 per share) and non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $41 million (or $0.10 per diluted share), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The company announced a major $5.5 billion, 15-year lease agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver 300 MW of AI capacity starting in 2026, with rent commencing in August 2026.

Cipher also formed a joint venture to develop Colchis, a 1-GW site in West Texas, where it will hold about 95% equity. The site has a 1-GW Direct Connect Agreement with AEP, targeting energization in 2028, pending ERCOT approval.

Additional highlights include a 3.2-GW development pipeline, completion of a $1.3 billion convertible note offering, and a 10-year AI hosting agreement with Fluidstack and Google.


