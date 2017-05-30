CIS Heads of State Council to meet in Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The CIS Heads of State Council plans to hold its meeting in Sochi in October, saidthe Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergei Lebedev, APA reported citing BelTA.

"The CIS Heads of State Council plans to hold its next meeting in Sochi on 11 October," Lebedev said, adding that on 10 October Sochi will host a meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.

The chairman of the Executive Committee noted that the agenda of the CIS Heads of State Council meeting is under development.

"Meeting our heads of state and representatives of the presidential administrations halfway, we will be submitting the most important issues for our states to the CIS Heads of State Council meeting”, Lebedev said.

News.Az

News.Az