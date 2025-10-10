CIS leaders approve creation of CIS Plus platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

The heads of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries have agreed to establish the CIS Plus platform during the Dushanbe summit, according to documents released by the Kremlin following the meeting.

In addition to declarations and concepts on security issues - counterterrorism and military cooperation - the leaders also adopted a decision on the establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States Plus platform, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow supports the creation of a new format, as it will allow for more active involvement of other countries and international organizations in cooperation with the CIS.

Presidential aide Yury Ushakov described the idea as useful and, if necessary, allowing for the involvement of other countries in resolving specific issues.

News.Az