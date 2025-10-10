Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev attends CIS Heads of State Council expanded meeting

  • Politics
Photo: AZERTAC

An expanded meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council was held in Dushanbe on Friday.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Speeches were delivered by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev, and Tatyana Moskalkova, Chairwoman of the CIS Human Rights Commission and Russian Human Rights Commissioner.

The event concluded with the signing of final documents.

During the meeting, President Emomali Rahmon was awarded the “For Merits in the Development of Humanitarian Cooperation” medal.


News.Az 

