Citizens to be banned from leaving homes in Azerbaijan from March 31
As part of the measures taken by the state to prevent the widespread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in private homes and apartments, permanent or temporary residence, the Task Force told APA.
It is reflected in additional measures to prevent the widespread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, identified by the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The exit of people from private houses and apartments - in case of urgent medical care, in case of imminent danger to life and health, visiting authorized retail and public service facilities, in case of household waste disposal, as well as performing duties in organizations operating under special regime possible with the purpose.