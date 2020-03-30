Citizens to be banned from leaving homes in Azerbaijan from March 31

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the measures taken by the state to prevent the widespread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in private homes and apartments, permanent or temporary residence, the Task Force told APA.

It is reflected in additional measures to prevent the widespread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, identified by the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The exit of people from private houses and apartments - in case of urgent medical care, in case of imminent danger to life and health, visiting authorized retail and public service facilities, in case of household waste disposal, as well as performing duties in organizations operating under special regime possible with the purpose.

In connection with the above, the activities in other areas, except for the areas of work and services necessary for the life and activity of people, will be suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020, to 00:00 on April 20, 2020.

News.Az

News.Az