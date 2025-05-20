Civil society and the rule of law: Azerbaijan’s evolving model

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Rovshan Sayyaroglu

In today's world, the role of civil society institutions in shaping and strengthening the rule of law is becoming increasingly significant. Their influence cannot be overstated, especially when it comes to fostering democratic processes, ensuring the supremacy of law, and protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens. Civil society serves as a vital bridge between the state and the people, creating channels for feedback, enhancing transparency in decision-making, and contributing to the development of public policy and social initiatives.



Traditionally, civil society has been associated primarily with non-governmental organizations and public associations. However, in the modern context, this concept encompasses a much broader range of actors. Trade unions, political parties, independent media, municipalities, active citizens, and expert communities are all essential components of civil society. Through interaction with each other and with state structures, they make a significant contribution to the development of a lawful and democratic state.



The Azerbaijani model of civil society is built on this broader understanding. It aims to create institutional and legal conditions that allow each of these actors to perform their functions effectively. In Azerbaijan, civil society is seen not as an opponent of government authority, but as a partner in sustainable development, social justice, and more efficient governance.



One of the key functions of civil society institutions is not only to implement grassroots initiatives but also to provide public oversight and interpretation of government decisions. When state bodies adopt important decisions, it is essential that the public is informed of their purpose, rationale, and expected outcomes. This fosters trust and helps avoid misunderstanding or social tension. If a decision raises concerns, sparks debate, or may result in negative consequences, civil society plays the role of mediator—bringing the issue into public discourse and facilitating the search for balanced solutions.



In this regard, taking public opinion into account becomes an essential part of the decision-making process. Without engaging with society, even the most rational policies may lack legitimacy. This is where independent media, political analysts, activists, political parties, and NGOs step in to ensure that diverse viewpoints are conveyed both to the public and to decision-making bodies.



Municipalities, as local self-governing bodies, occupy a special place in the structure of civil society. They not only perform administrative functions at the local level but also serve as direct representatives of citizens' interests in resolving community-level issues. Municipal elections, open forums to address urban and rural problems, and citizen participation in budgeting are all elements of real grassroots democracy, which is indispensable for building a genuine rule-of-law state.



Political parties also play a vital role in this ecosystem by contributing to the pluralist foundation of civil society. They represent diverse social and ideological groups, foster political competition, develop public policy platforms, and act as a check on government power—enhancing accountability and transparency.

Transparency is a cornerstone of any rule-of-law state. Without openness and accountability, the rule of law cannot function effectively. In Azerbaijan, numerous successful initiatives are underway in this direction. Projects such as the "Open Government Partnership," “ASAN Service,” and the “DOST Agency” aim to improve the quality of public services while strengthening public trust in state institutions. Importantly, civil society is not merely a passive observer in these initiatives—it plays an active role in their design, implementation, and monitoring as an equal partner.



In this sense, civil society serves as a bridge that links two essential pillars of a sustainable state—government institutions and citizens. On one hand, it ensures the state functions within a legal framework; on the other, it expresses the needs, expectations, and aspirations of the public. This dual role makes civil society indispensable for developing a fair, democratic, and resilient political system.

Recognizing this, the development of civil society institutions and the encouragement of civic initiatives have become priorities of Azerbaijani state policy. A robust and mature civil society is a prerequisite for genuine democracy, the rule of law, and long-term national development.

Today, amid global challenges, digital transformation, and shifting models of state-society interaction, the role of civil society has become even more critical. Its ability to adapt to new realities, unite citizens around common goals, and promote the values of democracy and the rule of law makes it one of the key drivers of Azerbaijan’s sustainable development.

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az