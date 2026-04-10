Ukraine says Russian drones strike Odesa region

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Russian forces carried out a large-scale overnight drone attack on the Odesa region of Ukraine on April 10, damaging key infrastructure and causing temporary power outages.

Regional officials reported that energy and port facilities were among the primary targets, with storage tanks and port equipment also damaged. Several fires broke out following the strikes but were later contained by emergency services. No casualties were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities confirmed that an infrastructure facility in Odesa city was hit, though residential buildings were largely spared thanks to air defense efforts. Damage assessments and recovery operations are ongoing.

The attack is part of a broader pattern of repeated strikes on the Odesa region in recent days, which have previously disrupted electricity supply and damaged energy facilities, including incidents affecting thousands of households.

News.Az