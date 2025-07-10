Civilian injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara

+ ↺ − 16 px

A civilian was injured in a landmine blast in the village of Hasangaya, in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdara district.

The incident occurred as the victim was herding livestock on uncleared land, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The injured man, identified as Gulu Tufan oglu Guliyev, born in 1979 and a resident of the village of Shikharkh, sustained a wound to his left leg after stepping on an anti-personnel mine.

The Tartar District Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation into the incident.

