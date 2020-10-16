Claims on “recognition” of puppet regime by Milan City Council is Armenia’s next provocation - Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The claims on “recognition” of the puppet illegal regime in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, by Milan City Council, is another provocation of the Armenian side and a part of propaganda based on fraud, said the head of the press service of Azerbaijani MFA Leyla Abdullayeva.

She said it was about an appeal made by the City Council at the initiative of the Armenian Honorary Consulate operating in Milan and the Armenian community in Milan.

“In this regard, we would like to note that in Italy, members of the local body of each territorial unit can appeal to the central government on any issue. These appeals have no legal basis and do not create legal consequences. At the same time, the Italian Republic has no authority to “recognize” any territorial unit. The "appeal" claimed by the Armenian side as "recognition" is similar to this and has no legal nature and does not create any legal consequences.

The foreign policy of the Italian Republic is determined by the central Government. The position of the Government of the Italian Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unequivocal and this position is reflected in the “Joint Declaration on Strengthening Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic” signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Italian Republic Giuseppe Conte in Rome.

In this Joint Declaration, the Italian Republic reaffirmed once more its respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and supported the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of namely these principles,” the official of MFA emphasized.

News.Az

