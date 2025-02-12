Club Brugge edge Atalanta 2-1 in dramatic Champions League playoff first leg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Club Brugge secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off tie.

Ferran Jutglà put Brugge ahead early in the 15th minute, giving the Belgian side the advantage, News.Az reports.

However, Atalanta responded just before halftime, with Mario Pasalic finding the equalizer in the 45th minute.

The match looked set to end in a draw until the dying moments of added time, when Gustaf Nilsson converted a controversial penalty in the 90+4th minute with a precise right-footed shot, sealing the victory for Club Brugge.

The result sets up an exciting second leg, with Brugge holding a slender but crucial lead.

