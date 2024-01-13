CoE Commissioner’s report unfortunately does not genuinely reflect fundamental realities: Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The report by Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights unfortunately does not genuinely reflect fundamental realities related to the overall human rights situations of all people affected by the conflict unleashed by Armenia, which resulted in nearly 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories,” said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as it commented on the report - observations prepared after the visit of the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights to Armenia and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“Thus, it was Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan that led to systematic acts of ethnic cleansing, war crimes, and forcible displacement of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, including vulnerable children, elderly individuals, and women. Armenia’s aggression gravely deprived tens of thousands of children of their essential human rights, including the right to life, education, safety, protection, and health. We wished such evidences that triggered enmity between the two nations in the region were duly highlighted in the observations of the Commissioner,” the ministry noted.

