Colombia's top diplomat renounces US visa in 'act of dignity'
Colombia's foreign minister announced that she would renounce her U.S. visa in an "act of dignity" after Washington revoked the permit of President Gustavo Petro.
“Our sovereignty does not kneel. Colombia demands respect,” Foreign Affairs Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio said on X on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The US government said Friday it would cancel Petro’s visa after he joined a pro-Palestinian demonstration on the sidelines of last week’s UN General Assembly in New York. The State Department called Petro’s actions “reckless and incendiary” after he called on US forces to disobey orders from Donald Trump.
Villavicencio’s move means that neither the president nor Colombia’s top diplomat would be able to travel visit the nation’s biggest trading partner and source of military aid.
“If they take away your visa for being a pacifist, well, many of us are saying we are also pacifists and we renounce that document,” Villavicencio said Monday, at a press conference in Bogota.