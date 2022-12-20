Coman, Tchouameni targeted by racist abuse after France's World Cup final defeat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following France's 2022 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Argentina on Sunday, national team players Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni have been targeted by abuse, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Attacker Coman and midfielder Tchouameni both made missteps in the final, as all players do, but unlike other football stars, both players found themselves the target of online racist abuse after the game.

German powerhouse Bayern Munich, Coman's club, condemned the racist comments directed at their player.

"FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman," the German club wrote. "The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society."

Some British players, such as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, were also subjected to racial abuse after missing penalties last year in the EURO 2020 final, which resulted in England's defeat to Italy.

News.Az