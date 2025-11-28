Combined Arms Army begins next training session

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for the current year, the next training session involving a group of reservists was held in the Combined Arms Army as part of joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

Reservists were provided with military uniforms and other types of supplies after registration and medical examination procedures, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

Enlightening talks on various topics were held with them. Military regulations and relevant legislation were brought to attention, and safety rules were conveyed.

As part of the session, activities were held pursuant to the daily routine, classes on combined-arms and specialized training were conducted, and firing exercises with small arms were performed.

News.Az