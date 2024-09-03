Comoros official accuses France of continuing colonial occupation in Mayotte

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thabit Ahmed, an official from the Comoros Union, has accused France of continuing its occupation policy in violation of international law.

Speaking at a conference titled "Illegal French Occupation of Mayotte Island of Comoros Union," organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Ahmed criticized France's colonial history and its current actions in the Comoros Islands, News.Az reports.Ahmed stressed that France is attempting to sustain its colonial policy in the region, describing its presence in Mayotte as a threat to the territorial integrity of the Comoros. He also said that France's interest in the island's natural resources, including gas, has led to increased political interference."France has attempted a coup d'état on our territory," Ahmed stated. "Despite numerous international resolutions, France disregards the decisions of the UN Security Council and is trying to legitimize its colonial policy."

