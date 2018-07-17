Competition Authority to be established in Azerbaijan
- Economics
In order to increase the government’s leading role in creation of favorable business environment, draft decree of Azerbaijani President was prepared on establis
New draft of Code of Competition was developed within the Commission on improvement of Azerbaijan’s position in international ratings.
News.Az