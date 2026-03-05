Condition of Nakhchivan drone attack victims revealed

The ministry confirmed that both individuals are receiving medical care and their health condition is currently stable, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The incident occurred around midday on March 5, when drones launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted areas in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to official reports, one drone struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school in the village of Shakarabad.

The airport building sustained damage in the attack, and two civilians were injured. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation and investigate the incident.