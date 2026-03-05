Yandex metrika counter

Condition of Nakhchivan drone attack victims revealed

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Condition of Nakhchivan drone attack victims revealed
Photo: AZERTAC

The condition of two civilians injured during the drone attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is stable, according to the Ministry of Health of Nakhchivan.

The ministry confirmed that both individuals are receiving medical care and their health condition is currently stable, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The incident occurred around midday on March 5, when drones launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted areas in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

According to official reports, one drone struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school in the village of Shakarabad.

The airport building sustained damage in the attack, and two civilians were injured. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation and investigate the incident.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      