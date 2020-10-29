Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan appeals to Constitutional Justice Institutions of all countries on Armenia’s terrorist acts in Barda

The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made an appeal to the Constitutional Justice Institutions of all countries concerning the acts of terrorism committed by the military and political leadership of Armenia on October 27, 28 against the civilian population in the city of Barda of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The appeal reads: “Armenian armed forces continue the gross violation of the humanitarian ceasefire by using heavy artillery and missiles, shell the densely populated Azerbaijani settlements, civilian objects, including a number of private residential houses and multi-apartment buildings and households that caused the destructions and wildfires.

Thus, on October 27, the armed forces of Armenia continued committing war crimes by using the cluster bombs prohibited by international law and shelled the city of Barda from different directions with heavy artillery. As a result 4 civilians were killed and 13 were injured.

On October 28, 21 civilians were killed and about 70 were injured in the city of Barda as a result of new missile attacks launched by Armenia.

As a result of the terrorist attacks committed on October 27 and 28, the minors and women were among the killed and injured. Serious damage was inflicted upon the civilian infrastructure.

The brutal killing of civilians as a result of a two day of consecutive missile attacks on the city of Barda, which is located approximately 40 km far from the war zone, once is yet another manifestation of Armenian fascism.

In total, since September 27, the Armenian armed forces have killed 90 civilians and have injured 392 in various cities of Azerbaijan.

These terrorist acts against civilian population once again demonstrates that the military and political leadership of Armenia violates the international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 12 August 1949, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and does not abandon its aggressive policy, thereby grossly violating other international human rights instruments, and continues to commit the crimes against peace and humanity.

We call upon the constitutional justice institutions of all countries to condemn the brutal aggression policy of the Armenian government, which uses the prohibited weapons and violates the international law, for the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the civilian population of Azerbaijan.”

