Construction of int'l airport in Azerbaijan's Lachin nears completion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of a new international airport in Gorchu village in Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin district, is approaching completion, Tofig Ismayilov, Acting Executive Director of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks during a panel session held as part of the Caspian Construction Week that kicked off in Baku today, News.Az reports.Ismayilov noted that the airport, which will accommodate 200 passengers per hour, aims to improve regional access and enhance tourism potential."The restoration of the liberated territories symbolizes the return of life to these lands, and we will continue to carry out the construction work diligently based on the Azerbaijani President's instructions," he added.

News.Az