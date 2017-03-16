Construction of unique Ro-Pax ferries starts in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku Shipyard LLC has started construction of two new unique Ro-Pax (roll-on/roll-off passenger) ferries, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said M

“It is planned to complete the construction of the ferries by the end of 2018,” the minister said. “The project will be implemented under state support: about 30 percent of the funds for the construction of these ferries will be provided at the expense of the state.”

He recalled that 25 percent of Baku Shipyard LLC belongs to the Azerbaijan Investment Company, according to Trend.

He went on to add that these ferries will contribute to the development of the Azerbaijani economy and increase its competitiveness.

“As you know, Azerbaijan is completing construction of the most modern port in the Caspian basin,” the minister said. “The first stage of construction has already been completed, and the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is also being completed.”

Mustafayev noted that Azerbaijan has the strongest potential in the Caspian Sea and an extensive infrastructure, which will be further enhanced through the expansion of the fleet of vessels.

“I would also like to note the North-South transport corridor, for the creation of which Azerbaijan also takes the necessary measures, and in general, plays an important role in the formation of this corridor,” the minister said. “The Caspian Sea is one of the directions of the West-East transport corridor. Azerbaijan has the strongest cargo fleet on the Caspian Sea.”

The construction of the Ro-Pax ferries will play an important role in increasing Azerbaijan’s transport potential and in general will have a positive impact on the development of the country’s economy, the minister added.

A contract worth 132 million manats was signed Oct. 26, 2016 in Azerbaijan for construction of two new unique Ro-Pax ferries.

The ferries will be built at Baku Shipyard LLC by the order of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC. The project’s designer is Ukraine’s Marine Engineering Bureau.

The ferries are designed for freight and passenger traffic. The vessel with deadweight of 5,540 tons will be able to carry up to 56 tanks, 46 gondola cars, 44 freight cars, 50 trucks and will have 100 passenger seats.

Currently, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has 13 ferries, two of which are RO-RO type ferries. Seven of those ferries can carry up to 28 cars, while other six ferries can carry 52-54 cars.

