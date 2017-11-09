Contacts in various formats on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are no exception – Russian Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Contacts in various formats are not an exception to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova sai

She also commented on the information about the organization of the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers with the participation of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs by the mediation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



“The meeting is being planned. This meeting will be held by a concrete organization. We will issue information about the date of the meeting. As for contacts in various formats, they are not an exception. The work on this is underway,” Zakharova noted.



According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is being planned by the end of this year.

News.Az

News.Az