Contests with participation of Azerbaijani servicemen open in Kazakhstan - PHOTO

Solemn opening ceremony of "Masters of Artillery Fire" and "Sniper Frontier" contests held in Kazakhstan.

Solemn opening ceremony of the "Masters of Artillery Fire" and "Sniper Frontier" contests to be conducted within the framework of the "International Army Games - 2017" competitions was held at the Otar military base in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told APA.



It should be pointed out that both contests, in which the Azerbaijani servicemen also take part, will be held from August 1 to 9 at the Otar military base in Kazakhstan.

