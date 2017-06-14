Contract soldier dies in Armenia’s Muratsan hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

A contract soldier died in the Central Clinical Military Hospital of the Defense Ministry of Armenia on Wednesday.

Spokesman for the Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, told Armenian News - NEWS.am that contract soldier Narek Mkhitaryan had health problems.

“He underwent neck cyst operation and died early in the morning,” Hovhannisyan noted.

The reason behind the death is not yet known.

