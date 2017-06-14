Yandex metrika counter

Contract soldier dies in Armenia’s Muratsan hospital

  • Region
  • Share
Contract soldier dies in Armenia’s Muratsan hospital

A contract soldier died in the Central Clinical Military Hospital of the Defense Ministry of Armenia on Wednesday.

Spokesman for the Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, told Armenian News - NEWS.am that contract soldier Narek Mkhitaryan had health problems.

“He underwent neck cyst operation and died early in the morning,” Hovhannisyan noted.

The reason behind the death is not yet known. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      