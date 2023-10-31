Azerbaijan joins Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting was held between the Chief of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev, and the 14th Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić at the headquarters of the organization in Strasbourg, where the Azerbaijani side signed the Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs, says a statement by Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, News.az reports.

The Secretary-General described the joining of Azerbaijan to this convention as a very important event, and expressed her confidence that the cooperation would continue successfully in the coming years, pointing to the bilateral relations that have been formed for many years.

According to the statement, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev provided an insight into the current security situation in the region and emphasized that Azerbaijan was always interested in the establishment of lasting peace in the region. He talked in detail about the work done by the government, the comprehensive guarantee of the Azerbaijani government for the peaceful living of citizens of Armenian origin living in the Garabagh area of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure well-being, fundamental and reliable stability in the region, the importance of normalizing relations with Armenia and signing a peace treaty soon.

News.Az