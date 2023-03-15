Convoy of Russian peacekeepers moves freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

A convoy of 7 vehicles of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily deployed near Azerbaijan’s Shusha] has driven along the Lachin-Khankendi road without any problems, News.az reports.

This once again proves that humanitarian vehicles can pass freely through the protest area, there are no obstacles for them.

Armenian media, meanwhile, has been spreading false information that the Azerbaijanis allegedly "blocked the Lachin-Khankendi road" and "do not let cars through."

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on since December 12, 2022.

News.Az