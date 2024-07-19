COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company unveils partnership programme for SME representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the lead-up to the COP29 conference, which is scheduled to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan from the 11th to the 22nd of November 2024, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has unveiled a unique partnership programme to ensure the representation of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) at the conference. The opportunities and prospects offered under this programme were announced and discussed during a meeting between COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Ms Nigar Arpadarai, and local SME representatives. The meeting was held on the 19th of July 2024.

The main goals of the partnership programme are to encourage environmentally friendly and sustainable production methods among businesses and to conduct awareness raising of environmental and climate issues. The partnership programme will also promote national brands and their products to an international audience, by providing a platform for local SMEs to showcase their products at the globally significant COP29 event, and to support the contribution of SMEs to the country’s economic development. The exhibition of local products at the COP29 conference will also serve as a unique opportunity to promote our traditional Azerbaijani patterns and motifs, as well as our national traditions and moral values at an international level.In her address at the meeting, Ms Nigar Arpadarai, as the Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29, underscored that one of her key priorities was to lend a helping hand to SMEs in their transition to green businesses. Appealing to the local entrepreneurs, Ms Arpadarai underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration with SMEs.At the meeting, detailed information was provided to the representatives of local business entities regarding the application procedures and requirements for the programme, the quality standards for products, the facilities to be made available for entrepreneurs in the Green and Blue Zones of COP29, as well as guidelines for product branding and packaging.At the wrap-up of the meeting, a lively exchange of ideas took place, addressing the queries and concerns raised by the participating entrepreneurs.SME representatives willing to capitalise on the opportunities offered by the partnership programme at COP29 can submit their applications via merchandising@cop29.az by the 31st of July 2024.

News.Az