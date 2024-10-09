COP29 Green Zone media accreditation portal launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has launched the media accreditation portal for the COP29 Green Zone, which will be active during COP29, News.Az reports.

Scheduled for this November 11-22, COP29 will feature a Green Zone coordinated by the COP29 Presidency. It will serve as a vibrant hub for innovations and potential solutions in the fight against climate change. Media representatives are now invited to apply for accreditation to cover this significant event. The accreditation process has been underway since October 9 and is available exclusively through the official accreditation portal. The final registration deadline is set for October 30 at 23:00 (GMT+4).In addition to the Blue Zone, the official venue for meetings and negotiations overseen by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Green Zone will offer significant opportunities for media representatives. It will welcome a diverse array of stakeholders, including government and private sector representatives, academics, youth, local communities, NGOs, civil society, and delegates from the Blue Zone, thereby providing ample opportunities to enhance the coverage of COP29. Journalists accredited for the Green Zone will have the opportunity to participate in a range of events, allowing them to connect directly with organisations, companies, and individuals actively involved in climate action to create exclusive content.Accredited media representatives will also have access to the Media Centre, established in the Green Zone, along with additional infrastructure and technical facilities, ensuring the effective and efficient management of media activities.It is worth noting that media accreditation is intended for representatives of official and legitimate media organisations registered in countries recognised by the United Nations (UN). Furthermore, local Azerbaijani media representatives must also be registered with the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.For requirements and further details regarding the COP29 Green Zone media accreditation process, please visit the relevant section on the official COP29 website. For additional support or inquiries related to accreditation applications, please reach out to mediaaccreditation@cop29.

